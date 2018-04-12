Why is Thanos the most challenging enemy Avengers ever faced? Chris Evans says this

So Captain America knows that we need everybody working as a team, and it’s been all driving towards this. That’s the best thing about Marvel,” Evans said in a statement. (Reuters)

Chris Evans is excited to see Josh Brolin finally embody the character of Thanos, a supervillain who has been teased for long by Marvel, in the “Avengers: Infinity War”. Thanos first appeared in the mid-credits scene of “The Avengers” six years ago and since then the Mad Titan has been lurking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has been spotted in films such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron”. Fans, who were eager to see the Avengers squaring off against Thanos, will be excited to see the character finally make his full-fledged MCU debut in the “Infinity War”, and Evans, who plays MCU veteran Captain America, said he will finally come out as the person they have dreaded for long. “Thanos is the most challenging foe the Avengers have ever faced. The most powerful entity in the universe. So Captain America knows that we need everybody working as a team, and it’s been all driving towards this. That’s the best thing about Marvel,” Evans said in a statement.

“Every single movie has set the chessboard up for this really tense standoff. And it’s exciting to finally see Josh Brolin step on set as Thanos and see him become the character that we’ve been hearing about for so long,” he added. Evans, who had recently hinted that he is stepping away from the epic franchise after “Avengers 4”, said he has so many “good memories” after working with the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and others in their close to 10-year-long journey.

“It’s powerful being on set with these people that you’ve been on almost a ten-year journey with. So many good memories. We get along so well; there’s no bad apple. It’s unbelievable that it’s worked out this way. I couldn’t imagine a better group of people to be sharing this ride with,” Evans said. “Avengers: Infinity War”, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland among others, will hit theatres worldwide on April 27.