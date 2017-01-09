Here’s why Bollywood won’t ever grow a spine, do a Meryl Streep, take pot-shots at powers-that-be in India

Why can’t Bollywood give speeches like Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, you ask? (Reuters/PTI)

The Golden Globes started like any other awards show. Then Meryl Streep took the stage and blasted US President elect Donald Trump and suddenly everybody got in on the debate. Did she have a right to talk on the matter? Was is freedom of speech or defamation? In India, however, the debate took a different route. Why can’t Bollywood be more like Meryl Streep, we asked, while sitting comfortably behind our computer screens, playing the keyboard warrior.

“Why the f*** whole Bollywood tweeting in support of #MerylStreep and why the hell the can’t stand in front of Rajthak & MNS,” one user wrote, while another added, “I know @karanjohar and many other Bollywood stars admire Meryl Streep. Pity they don’t take inspiration from her and grow a spine for once. ” To these people, let’s take a trip down memory lane. Before Dangal broke every record known to Bollywood, Aamir Khan’s family was given police protection to prevent his family from serious physical harm – that’s what some Indians wanted for him for saying the country was intolerant.

Aamir Khan was blasted for his remarks:

Before Om Puri died and we put up the dutiful ‘RIP’ tweets, does anyone remember how people cheered when Arnab Goswami asked the actor, “Do you feel anything or are you just completely callous?” Puri dared to suggest that Pakistan and India should have friendly relations and for that he was subjected to verbal attacks on him till the actor died.

Remember when Arnab refused to accept Om Puri’s apology?

Before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil got forgotten in the 2016 Bollywood curse, remember when Karan Johar had to pay (literally and figuratively) for casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan? And then you wonder why Shahrukh Khan arranged a special meeting with Raj Thackeray to let Raees have smooth release for having Mahira Khan in film? For Bollywood, if they speak out, they’re committing a virtual crime and if they don’t, they’re spineless. Make up your mind, won’t you Twitterati?