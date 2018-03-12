Whopping Rs 800 cr minted by Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan at box office; unbelievable it may sound but it’s a fact!

Back in 2015, Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in the theatres and created storm across in the country.

Back in 2015, Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in the theatres and created storm across in the country. Along with Salman Khan, the movie featured Kareena Kapoor and child actor Harshaali Malhotra. What is surprising and will fill your heart with hope just like the movie itself, is that Bajrangi Bhaijaan has managed to get Rs 800 crore on the box-office worldwide, since the day movie hit the screens! Since the movie was released on July 17, 2017, it has created waves on the box-office across India. And now, when the movie has hit the theatres in China, the same success story is being re-written!

In China, the movie has raked as much as Rs 174.33 crore in the days so far it has lived on the screens. And with the increasing popularity among the Chinese diaspora, all we can expect that the movie may just write another success story. In rest of the world, the movie has earned Rs 194 crore. Back home in India, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has earned Rs 320.24 crore in nett value. However, in gross income, the movie has earned Rs 432.46 crore. If you add up the gross India collection, China box office collection, and collection from rest of the world – the Salman Khan starrer can be seen touching the mammoth figure of Rs 800.79 crore in totality.

The news has been confirmed by renowned trade analyst, Ramesh Bala. He took to Twitter to announce the same: “@BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #BajrangiBhaijaan ‘s Road to ₹ 800 Cr WW Club: #India :”Nett – ₹ 320.24 Crs Gross – ₹ 432.46 Crs

Overseas: #China – ₹ 174.33 Crs* ROW – ₹ 194 Crs Total – ₹ 800.79 Crs*”

. @BeingSalmanKhan 's #BajrangiBhaijaan 's Road to ₹ 800 Cr WW Club:#India : Nett – ₹ 320.24 Crs Gross – ₹ 432.46 Crs Overseas: #China – ₹ 174.33 Crs* ROW – ₹ 194 Crs Total – ₹ 800.79 Crs* — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 12, 2018

So far, on the Chinese Box Office, Aamir Khan was considered a legend as his three movies – PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar have raked huge numbers for the superstar. PK has got Rs 832 crore worldwide goss, and Secret Superstar earned more than Rs 833 crore gross globally. And now with Bajrangi Bhaijaan entering the Rs 800 crore club, both the Aamir Khan starrer might be in danger!