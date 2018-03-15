Whopping! Akshay Kumar made massive amount of Rs 40 cr from PadMan? Here is what report claims

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman created ripples across media and social media websites before its release with the strong message of crushing a social stigma.

Akshay Kumar starrer Padman created ripples across media and social media websites before its release with the strong message of crushing a social stigma. The new age comedy-drama captivated audience both domestic and international by challenging the taboo and propagating social awareness related to menstruation across the country. The film depicted the real-life hero Arunachalam Muruganantham who revolutionised tackling of menstruation with cost-effective sanitary napkins that helped to improve women health besides providing income for them in rural India. Akshay Kumar with this film emerged as the icon of an era who with his films raised pertinent questions on superstitions and taboos followed in the hinterland of the country. The film directed by R Balki and also starring Radhika Apte managed to rake in lifetime collections Rs 81.10 crore at the box office, which is fair as the actors and film crew never took the project to mint money.

Akshay Kumar during the song launch of ‘Padman’ said that their aim was not to earn money through the film but it should reach more people, more places where it is needed. Akshay vowed to also take the help of the government to spread the awareness. But, months later a report has revealed that Akshay Kumar took home a whopping Rs 40 crore for the film. Yes! That is right. Akshay Kumar through a special arrangement forsook his remuneration for the film and instead claimed his stake for the digital and satellite rights of the film which reportedly fetched him Rs 40 crore.

Ironically, where Akshay Kumar being the actor for the film has garnered a lucrative deal and seems to be happy, the producers of Padman KriArj Entertainment and Sony Pictures have wound up making a considerably lower sum as a profit. The film has earned Rs 106.62 crore worldwide, while the producers have pocketed Rs 48-50 crore from box office revenue. So, by giving Rs 40 crore to Akshay Kumar, the producers are left with Rs 8-10 crore to be divided among themselves.