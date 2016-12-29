Whoa! Enraged Shakti Kapoor drags daughter Shraddha out of Farhan Akhtar’s flat?

Rumour has it that Shakti Kapoor dragged Shraddha out of Farhan Akhtar’s flat. (Indian Express)

Shraddha Kapoor might be in a film about live-in relationships in OK Jaanu, but apparently, the actress won’t be doing that any time soon in real life. The actress has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Farhan Akhtar, but that came to a dramatic end when her dad dragged the actress out of Farhan’s apartment in Mumbai, according to a report in International Business Times. Does the protective dad really disapprove of the relationship? The report suggests that Shakti and Padmini Kolhapure (Shraddha’s aunt) forced Shraddha out of Farhan’s flat. Shraddha didn’t want to attract any unnecessary attention, so she decided to leave with her dad without putting up a fight.

Apparently, Shakti gave out a statement saying the rumours were simply fodder for gossip. In a report in India.com, the actor shrugged off the news, saying, “It’s a total shit news. Shraddha and I are laughing over it. I have been in this industry since 35 years and all this news doesn’t affect me at all.” We certainly hope there’s no tension between the famous father and daughter. Farhan is currently in the middle of a divorce from his estranged wife Adhuna Bhabani. While the couple has filed their divorce papers, they are still legally married at present. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Apparently, Farhan and Shraddha’s romance began when they met on the sets of the box office dud Rock On 2. The film itself may have not left a mark, but the pair got into a relationship soon after. However, so far, Shraddha has denied any link-up to the actor, particularly during the promotions of the sequel. What do you think? Is Shakti Kapoor’s concern for his daughter just being dramatised or does the actor seriously need to enroll in some anger management courses?