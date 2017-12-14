Who was Neeraj Vora? Bollywood’s multi-faceted actor, director, writer who passed away today

The actor was known for his humorous streak both on and off screen. (ANI)

Who was Neeraj Vora: Bollywood actor, director, writer Neeraj Vora passed away today after battling coma for over a year. The actor was known for his humorous streak both on and off screen. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the demise of his ‘dear friend’ on social media and said Vora was on ventilator from the last few days and expired due to multi-organ failure. Vora was 54. According to his younger brother, Vora died at 4 a.m. at a Andheri hospital. Uttank, Neeraj Vora’s younger sibling informed that he will be taken to Firoz Nadiadwala’s house Barkat from where he will be taken to the Santa Cruz Electric Crematorium at 3 p.m. For months, a room in filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s home was converted into a fully functional ICU for Vora. Nadiadwala mourned the demise of Vora and said, ” : I’ve lost the battle to save my brother and friend from the clutches of death. His health had improved so much. But it deteriorated suddenly on Friday (December 8). He had to be shifted to hospital. But it was of no use. We lost him.”

Neeraj Vora was a multi-faceted talent in Bollywood and was associated with some very successful projects of the industry. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which started the hit comedy franchise, was actually based on the Gujarati play “Aflatoon” which was written by Mihir Bhuta and Neeraj. They had adapted from it from Harsh Shivsharan’s original Marathi play “Ghar-Ghar.” Neeraj was also seen in television shows like “Circus” and “Naya Nukkad”. As a writer, he worked on films like “Rangeela”, “Akele Hum Akele Tum”, “Josh”, “Badshah”, “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke”, “Awara Paagal Deewana”, “Deewane Huye Paagal”, “Ajnabee” and “Hera Pheri” and “Phir Hera Pheri”.Besides being a writer and television actor, Neeraj had a brush with films like “Daud: Fun on the Run”, “Hello Brother”, “Bol Bachchan” and “Welcome Back”, where he had the audience with his good comic sense.

His directorial projects include “Khiladi 420” and “Phir Hera Pheri”. He was to direct “Hera Pheri III”, but uncertainty loomed large over the project after he suffered a stroke in October 2016.

People from the industry like Paresh Rawal, Rahul Dholakia, Tusshar Kapoor, Parvin Dabas, Milap Zaveri poured in their condolences after Vora’s demise. People tweeted and offered their prayers and condolences.