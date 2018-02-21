Who is Riteish Deshmukh referring to as ‘Bank Chor’? Here’s what Twitterati has to say

In an apparent reference to the goings-on in the country, Riteish cited his 2017 release ‘Bank Chor’ which bombed at the box-office, to make a tongue-in-cheek observation.

The massive fraud at one of India’s largest public sector banks has somehow managed to evoke the funny side of Indians at the cost of the case involving billionaire diamond czar Nirav Modi and Punjab National Bank. Known for portraying comic roles with remarkable fluency on screen, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh offered a glimpse of his wit on social media. In an apparent reference to the goings-on in the country, Riteish cited his 2017 release ‘Bank Chor’ which bombed at the box-office, to make a tongue-in-cheek observation. ”I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed,’” Riteish worte on Twitter.

While Riteish refrained from making any direct reference to the accused in the scam that has unfolded, Twitter was quick to latch on to it:

Point..! ???????????? — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) February 20, 2018

Like your sense of humour, your are probably the most under rated among actors who can deliver comedy and serious roles wth equal commitment and charm…I just love your comic timing???? — Arpan Dasgupta (@arpandg) February 20, 2018

Chori Ka Rule No 1: Passport of UK ready ????

Guess you didn’t knew, did you? ???? — Gabbar’s Eye (@Gabbar_Eye) February 20, 2018

I know what does that mean…mast hota Bhau…???? ???? — Pankaj Jadhav (@PankajJ38758772) February 20, 2018

Amidst all the noise over the developments that have unfolded in the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud case, onlookers are trying to squeeze in as much humour as possible. Social media is abuzz with related tweets and post and even some reputed organisations have not held back from deriving a punny take out of the situation.

Recently, Zomato in their latest advertisement took a dig at the fraud case. The advertisement reads, ”“PNB” — nope, not Punjab National Bank, but paranthas n’ butter.”