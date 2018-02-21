  3. Who is Riteish Deshmukh referring to as ‘Bank Chor’? Here’s what Twitterati has to say

The massive fraud at one of India's largest public sector banks has somehow managed to evoke the funny side of Indians at the cost of the case involving billionaire diamond czar Nirav Modi and Punjab National Bank.

By: | Published: February 21, 2018 1:45 PM
Riteish Deshmukh, Nirav Modi,  Punjab National Bank,  PNB fraud, PNB scam, Bank Chor, Nirav Modi PNB fraud case, diamond czar In an apparent reference to the goings-on in the country, Riteish cited his 2017 release ‘Bank Chor’ which bombed at the box-office, to make a tongue-in-cheek observation.

The massive fraud at one of India’s largest public sector banks has somehow managed to evoke the funny side of Indians at the cost of the case involving billionaire diamond czar Nirav Modi and Punjab National Bank. Known for portraying comic roles with remarkable fluency on screen, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh offered a glimpse of his wit on social media. In an apparent reference to the goings-on in the country, Riteish cited his 2017 release ‘Bank Chor’ which bombed at the box-office, to make a tongue-in-cheek observation. ”I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed,’” Riteish worte on Twitter.

While Riteish refrained from making any direct reference to the accused in the scam that has unfolded, Twitter was quick to latch on to it:

Amidst all the noise over the developments that have unfolded in the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud case, onlookers are trying to squeeze in as much humour as possible. Social media is abuzz with related tweets and post and even some reputed organisations have not held back from deriving a punny take out of the situation.

Recently, Zomato in their latest advertisement took a dig at the fraud case. The advertisement reads, ”“PNB” — nope, not Punjab National Bank, but paranthas n’ butter.”

 

