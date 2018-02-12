Who is Priya Prakash Varrier? Meet Oru Adaar Love movie girl whose wink is making netizens fall in love with her this Valentines Day; Watch Video

The name of the girl is Priya Prakash Varrier from movie Oru Aadar Love. (Screegrab)

Love God ‘Cupid’ appears to have struck many as the Valentines week nears its end, or so the ongoing craze on social media would have us believe. Acknowledging that nothing beats the high-school love, social media has gone crazy over the weekend with an adorable wink of a high-school girl. A small clip of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from an upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Oru Adaar Love’ shows two school students flirting in a crowded auditorium. While there was nothing extraordinary about the shot or set up, it is the girl’s expressions that have become the talk of town. The name of the girl is Priya Prakash Varrier. The song is composed by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

People just can’t seem to get enough of the heart-warming high school romance as shown in the song and the way the boy and the girl look at each other. Priya is an active social media user and recently started her official Facebook and Twitter page.

In the midst of all the love that is in the air, February 14 is just a day away. February 14 is celebrated as Valentines Day worldwide and lovers and partners exchange gifts. The gifts can be anything ranging from roses, chocolates, to just promising happiness to each other, the day is all about love and dedication.

And while people are sending videos and messages wishing their partner on Promise Day, there are also some who don’t indulge in all these sentiments and instead choose quirky ways to express their feelings to their loved ones.