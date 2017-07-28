Who is Inder Kumar, the Bollywood actor who died in Mumbai today; from working with Salman Khan to Maa Tujhhe Salaam, here is all you need to know

Inder was 44 years old at the time of his death. (PTI)

Who is Inder Kumar: Bollywood actor died today after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai; he was 44 years old at the time of his death. The tragedy occurred at his residence in Andheri’s Four Bungalows very early in morning. The cremation ceremony will happen at the Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi later today. The actor started his career in bollywood in the year 1996 debuting in a film called Masoom. Till 2011, Inder worked in 20 films. The actor played many supporting roles in Salman Khan movies like Wanted, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and also worked in Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Paying Guests etc. Inder was currently shooting for his next film Phati Paid Hai Yaar, as per Indian Express.