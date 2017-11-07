Rajinikanth movie 2.0 release to clash with Padman? This is what Akshay Kumar revealed

Akshay Kumar clarifies the clash of Padman and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. (Source: IE image)

Ever since Akshay Kumar announced that his upcoming movie Padman will be releasing on Republic Day next year, fans have been left confused as his other film, 2.0 also starring Rajinikanth, was scheduled to release on 25th January. When Khiladi Kumar had announced the dates for Padman, which is being produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna, he had sent his fans into a state of shock as this would mean that for the first time, Republic Day would witness a clash like never before. While fans were gearing up for a good Akshay Kumar vs evil Akshay Kumar clash at the box-office, the Khiladi himself opened up about these rumours in a recent interview.

While talking to Mid-Day, Akshay clarified that either Padman or 2.0 will release on Republic Day and there won’t be any box-office clash between the two movies. “Why would I clash with my own film? It will be either Padman or 2.0,” he said, putting the anxieties of his fans to rest as both the films would not clash. But which film would shift its date? “While Padman is a film that I have produced, 2.0 belongs to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They will decide whether they want to release the film on Republic Day. If they do, I will postpone Padman and if they don’t, I will go ahead,” Akshay added.

There is speculation that Shankar’s sci-fi drama wouldn’t be able to release on January 25 as the team is still to get over the VFX and other post production work. But nothing has been announced officially. However, a few days back trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that 2.0 will be releasing on 13th April, before deleting that post within minutes.

One thing that remains clear is that Akshay Kumar is not leaving the Republic Day window to mint money. “I am certainly having a release on Republic Day because if I don’t do it, there are many others who are waiting in line. So I might as well take advantage,” said the actor.