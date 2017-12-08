When will Padmavati release date be announced? Here’s what has happened today

Formerly the film was supposed to hit the screens on December 1 but after the uproar over the film, the film has now been postponed. It is now being reported that the probable date of release is February 9, 2018.

After creating a wave of controversies, film Padmavati has reportedly got a release date now! Everyone is aware of the fact how Deepika Padukone starrer had created a countrywide ruckus for allegedly distorting historical facts in the film. Padmavati is now slated for a 2018 release. Formerly the film was supposed to hit the screens on December 1 but after the uproar over the film, the film has now been postponed. It is now being reported that the probable date of release is February 9, 2018. If this news is anything to go by then it will for sure come as a big relief to the Padmavati team as well as the fans who have been eagerly waiting for its release.

It all began when for the first time when Karni Sena supporters vandalised the sets of Padmavati and also assaulted and slapped director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karni Sena members were allegedly infuriated because they were of the opinion that the facts have been distorted in the film. But problems did not end there. The protest took an ugly turn and Kani Sena leaders went on to issue death threats to the actors and the director of the film.

However, Bombay Hgh Court has criticized the protests saying that a democratic country like India is cutting a very sorry figure with open threats being given to artists and others and with attacks on people for voicing their opinions. “In which other country do you see threats given to artists and performers? It is distressing to know that a person makes a feature film and several people work tirelessly towards it, but is not able to release the film because of continued threats. What have we come to?” Justice Dharamkari said.

The film was nevertheless bashed in the political landscape with politicians, chief ministers going on to ban it in their respective states. However, the film fraternity came out in support of the film. Everyone criticized Karni Sena’s violent protests through tweets and posts. Though the makers have not yet given a green signal to the reported release date, it is for sure that it will avoid clashes with any other film and will try to garner as much moolah as it can. Now the question is will the former buzz around the film be alive? Will it gain enough to beat other top grossers? We get the answer after it hits the screen.