When Raid actor Ajay Devgn’s prank on co-actor’s wife went horribly wrong, landed her in hospital

Ajay Devgn is known to be one of the biggest pranksters in Bollywood. The actor has often talked about his notorious moves but some of them have gone wrong as well. The actor is currently busy promoting his film Raid which released on Friday. During one of the promotional events of the movie, the actor opened up about how one of his pranks had gone horribly wrong. The actor revealed that many years ago, he decided to pull off a prank on one of his co-actors who had just got married.

This actor’s wife wasn’t from the film industry but used to come and meet her husband in the mornings during the shoot. Ajay revealed that since the shooting used to take place at night, he used to keeping feeding that woman with rumours that her husband was having an affair.

Since she knew about the prankster side of Ajay Devgn, the woman didn’t believe these rumours. The prank went for eight days but on the next day, people on the set learned that the woman was taken to the hospital as she had taken pills. It turned out that she was fighting with her husband and checking up on him about his whereabouts.

One the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Once Again which turned out to be a massive hit and was one of the highest earning movies of 2017. His latest, Raid is based on the real-life incident revolving around the most popular Income Tax raids in the country.

In this movie, Ajay Devgn plays the role of a tough Income Tax Officer from Uttar Pradesh. He will be seen opposite to Ileana D’cruz. Raid is a T-Series and Panorama Studios production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.