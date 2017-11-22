When Deepika Padukone was shown her ‘place’ by this Iranian filmmaker

Deepika Padukone and Majid Majid

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi has been in the spotlight ever since it became known that he had refused to cast Deepika Padukone in his project Beyond The Clouds. The director has now decided to explain the reasons why he didn’t choose a star like Deepika. On the sidelines of IFFI, Majid explained that his decision to cast a newcomer Malavika Mohanan instead of Deepika was because he wanted to work with a new face. He also said that he usually chooses heroes from among the people. However, this doesn’t mean that he is not interested in professional actors. He explained that since he was shooting in Mumbai, therefore it became difficult to organise the sets. It was difficult to manage the crowds when Deepika Padukone’s audition was going on.

Commenting further Majid said that in his film even locations have character, and he works on them, Not only this, even for the lighting of the film he wanted to give a real feeling. This is the reason why the director tried to engage as many locals in the project as possible. He added that the young filmmakers do not get the chance to show their talent even though there is a lot of talent in India. He concluded by saying that there should be space for brilliant young talent otherwise it will be a dead end.

Deepika had auditioned for Beyond The Clouds, which opened the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Beyond the Clouds is slated for release in India sometime in February 2018. The upcoming movie features debutante actor Ishaan Khatter, who is Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother. Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, who is a Malayalam actor. On screen, they play siblings living in a Mumbai slum. Their bond is put to a test after Tara (Mohanan) is arrested for attempted murder.

As far as Deepika is considered, it is well known that her upcoming period saga, Padmavati is marred by controversies. There have been allegations from groups such as the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, a Rajput caste organisation, claiming that the film is depicting inaccurate facts, portraying the Rajput queen Padmavati in a bad light. In a recent development on Wednesday, Padmavati film has been banned from release in Gujarat. Speaking to the media, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the makers must drop objectionable scenes from the movie before it is released. On November 20, Madhya Pradesh also stopped the release of the film becoming the third BJP-ruled state after Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to announce the ban on the movie. Notably, Congress ruled Punjab too has refused to allow the movie to be screened unless it is suitably altered.