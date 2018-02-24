Welcome To New York Box Office Collection: This Sonakshi Sinha-Diljit Dosanjh starrer has a tough road ahead; earns this amount on Day 1

Welcome To New York Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Welcome To New York’ could not get the opening it would have expected. The film that has an ensemble of stars couldn’t create the buzz around its release.

Welcome To New York Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Welcome To New York’ could not get the opening it would have expected. The film that has an ensemble of stars including Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles, the couldn’t create the buzz around its release. On the opening Day, Welcome To New York could manage only Rs 75 lakhs on the box office according to Bollywood Hungama. A big reason for the lacklustre opening seems to be the release of this week’s much-awaited release ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. The Kartik Aaryan starrer minted Rs 6.24 Crore on its first day, which is way ahead of the Sonakshi-Diljit starrer. The film is expected to face a tough competition at the box office from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the forthcoming Anushka Sharma’s Pari. In fact, the collection of Welcome To New York on the first day is much lower than the recent releases. While Aiyaary managed Rs 3.36 Crore on the first day, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan too grossed around 10 crores.

‘Welcome To New York’ is the directorial debut of well-known Telugu director Chakri Toleti who tries to stitch in the story of two underdogs wanting to make it big in Bollywood. It is the story of a Punjabi boy Teji (Diljit Dosanjh) and Gujarati fashion designer Jeenal (Sonakshi Sinha), both having big B-town dreams. While Diljit wants to become an actor, Sonakshi wants to get her fashion genes big in the industry. Both get a chance to showcase their talent at the IIFA Awards in New York. Diljit and Sonakshi make it to the awards function with the help of Sophie (Lara Dutta) who chooses both of them to sabotage the IIFA event in order to take revenge from her boss Gary (Boman Irani).

‘Welcome To New York’ has cameos from Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapoor, but they look forced and not in sync along with the thin and lacklustre storyline. The film’s music is forgettable and does not do anything favourable to uplift the movie or the audience’s moods. ‘Welcome To New York’ has a tough road ahead and it is to be seen that how much money it is able to mint in the coming days at the box office.