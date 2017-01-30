Watch video: For Sushmita Sen, it was yesterday once more at the Miss Universe pageant!

Sushmita Sen posted a video on Instagram (IE)

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen again walked the stage at the 65th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant on Sunday, but this time, it was not as a contestant, but as a judge after 23 years. She had already set the hearts of entire India thumping with her magnificent triumph over a score of years ago and now she jogged India’s collective memory sweetly. Sen posted a video on Instagram of her walking the ramp in a red robe. She was the first Indian to win the crown in Manila, the Philippines so many years ago. It was an evening to remember for the whole country.

In the video she says, “This is it, the stage that changed my life 23 years ago, where India made history,” Sen begins in the video. She goes on to say that it was an honour to represent the country one last time, and she said that she wants everyone to know that “I love you very much”. “This is for you, India”.

The title of her Instagram video also had an emotional title: “For you #India ????? post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch)????? up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone’s life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!!??????? my co judges walked n danced too??????(videos to follow)?? And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you…I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!! #missuniverse1994”

Disappointingly, the Indian contestant at Miss Universe this time, Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn’t make it past the first round though.