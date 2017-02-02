Watch: Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor go bonkers with Kunal Rawal at Lakme Fashion Week

Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan lifting up Kunal Rawal is the cutest thing you’ll see today. (YouTube)

For Varun Dhawan, hotshot designer Kunal Rawal broke his own rule of using a Kapoor to walk the ramp as his showstopper during Lakme Fashion Week. Whether Varun was able to rival previous Kapoors on the ramp is subjective, but in terms of goofy cuteness, the Humpty Sharma actor has certainly set a high bar. Varun was joined by none other than bestie Arun Kapoor during the show and after he’d finished his stint, the two pulled Kunal onto the ramp. The designer was reluctant but the adorable actors persisted and then even lifted him up in the air. When he knew he couldn’t do much about it, Kunal just smiled and let them have their moment. Naturally, the shutterbugs went wild and after that, no one really cared about the fashion as much as they were focused on the shenanigans of the two actors.

Still, in case you were wondering about what they wore – Varun and Arjun cut a hot contrast against each other. Varun wore a glistening white kurta pajama and a heavily embroidered jacket, while Arjun looked dapper in black. It has to be noted that at a quick glance, Kunal and Arjun looked strangely like mirror images.

Friends. Walking for my friend @kunalrawalvibe with my friend @arjunk26. Who got pissed I picked him up but then ???????? pic.twitter.com/sMtlM7MOzr — VarunBadrinathdhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 1, 2017

The first day of the glamorous fashion show also featured the work of designers like Antar Agni, Amit Aggarwal, Rina Singh and Urvashi Kaur, according to a report in News 18. Sonakshi Sinha was also in attendance and cheered for Varun from the audience.