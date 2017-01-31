Watch: TV star Nia Sharma slut-shamed for sexy Instagram dance

Nia Sharma was hit with obscenities for sharing a raunchy video. (Instagram)

Nia Sharma, who rose to fame with her role in the TV series Jamai Raja, was enjoying a chill moment during a photoshoot when she became the target of slut-shaming on Instagram. Nia shared a video which showed her dancing during the shoot, wearing a bustier and jeans while gyrating on a stool. Instantly, the video was bombarded with comments like, “Porn star of the year,” “She is cheap. She is dustbin,” and, “First time I don’t like what she is doing hopefully she didn’t damage her career.” Fortunately, enough of her fans came to Nia’s defense. One person wrote, “I as a 15 year old feel disgraced to see a woman criticizing another woman for what she wears. I as a teenager wear shorts and crop tops , does that make any less Indian?” Another person added, “It’s her life. We are no one to abuse her… Her choice man if you don’t like the damn video, then simply unfollow her but don’t abuse.”

The video has gotten over 1.7 lakh views, so whether people are hating it or loving it, the black-and-white clip is certainly grabbing attention. Last year, Nia Sharma got a surprise victory when she beat Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to snag the top spot on the Sexiest Asian Women List by the UK magazine Eastern Eye.

Watch Nia Sharma’s dance here:

@photuwalas✌️✌️???????? @thank u @stylebysugandhasood for this video.. i tagged u finally???? @shraddhamishra8 love love ???????? @tonykakkar #waada #4thfebruary A video posted by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Possibly the needless outrage over Nia’s video stems from the fact that she played the role of the goodie-two-shoes Roshini on Jamai Raja. Seeing her in a newer light might have been a bit too startling for fans with limited imagination – after all, she is part of the film industry, which has never been a stranger to showing skin. Nia will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.