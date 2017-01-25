Chaos on Raees screening! Sunny Leone item song Laila Main Laila sparks wild celebrations, people dance, throw money at screen

Fans went wild to see Sunny Leone shake a leg with Shahrukh Khan in Raees’ Laila Main Laila.

The Kaabil vs Raees debate is still going on but as far as the Sunny Leone and Urvashi Rautela item number war goes, Sunny is the hands down winner. Twitter is filled with videos of theatres where audience watching the Shahrukh Khan starrer go into a frenzy when Sunny’s Laila Main Laila begins to play. From showering money at Sunny on the screen to jumping up and down on their seats, fans are going wild. Although it’s probably a headache for theatre owners, this is surely one for Team Shahrukh and none for Team Hrithik. Sunny responded to the frenzy on Twitter, writing, “Damn y’all!! I love it so so much!! Everyone is dancing and singing!”

Watch fans react to Sunny Leone and Shahrukh:

Damn y’all!! I love it so so much!! Everyone is dancing and singing! @RaeesTheFilm pic.twitter.com/GQI8w6Q8Io — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 25, 2017

Mad fans of u Mam @SunnyLeone watching #Raees with whole Kurnool Srk fans nice movie sir @iamsrk nd @Nawazuddin_S pic.twitter.com/F013hrHnhO — Sabeer Srk (@shaiksabeer230) January 25, 2017



Sunny’s Laila Main Laila was already a hit before Raees’ release when it kept climbing the ranks in terms of YouTube views. Now, not only are fans thrilled to see the beautiful star but watching her share screen space with Shahrukh has clearly driven them over the edge. In fact, in these videos it’s difficult to even hear the original soundtrack as the audience is cheering and singing along so loudly. We just hope those in the theatre were at least able to hear it.

As far as Sunny’s career in Bollywood goes, she’s at her highest so far in the sizzling number and she shares an undeniably hot chemistry with Shahrukh. The moment she’s on the screen, you forget entirely about Mahira Khan’s demure charm. In fact, the star even retweeted a video of the fans going crazy in theatres. It’s no wonder that she refused to step out the train during the Raees by Rail campaign – if people go this crazy to see her onscreen, we shudder to think about their reaction to seeing Sunny in person.