Watch: Shahrukh Khan’s Raees gives creepy warning; drunk drivers beware

Shahrukh Khan will start 2017 on a thrilling note as the bootlegger Raees. But just because the character sells liquor in the film, doesn’t mean ‘Raees’ is okay with drunken driving on New Year’s Eve. In a new clip, we see Shahrukh as Raees on the familiar sets, which we’ve come to recognize after they were used for the announcement of the movie’s trailer launch. The gangster gives partygoers a creepy warning, telling the viewers to not drink and drive on New Year’s. And just in case you were wondering, he’s fine with you partying and romancing your ‘Laila’. But don’t you dare get behind the wheel after your wild night out. Watch the video below:

Ironically, Shahrukh’s most intense performance this year might have been in this public service announcement as he uses his characteristic focused gaze and adds a menacing edge to his voice. By the look of Raees’ trailers, the film is all set to glamourize the life of an underworld gangster who ran a liquor business during the prohibition era in Gujarat. So watching the same gangster give out advice on responsible drinking is somewhat strange, but it’s Shahrukh, so we’re willing to overlook that.

Raees, which also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is set to release on January 25. Even before its record-breaking trailer was released on YouTube, Raees had already started making headlines. First, there was considerable uproar surrounding the casting of a Pakistani actress and then, Rakesh Roshan lashed out as the film’s clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. Perhaps the responsible drinking ad hopes to get Raees some brownie points before the film hits the theatres? It won’t be too far-fetched to assume that Raees will eventually incur the wrath of some faction on the grounds of encouraging the youth to drink.