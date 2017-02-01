Watch: Salman Khan, Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood go, ‘Hindi-Chini bhai bhai’

Salman Khan, Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood had a special message for fans. (Twitter)

Kung Fu Yoga is set to hit theatres this week and whether it’s in your line of interest of not, you have to watch the cute video of its stars and Salman Khan. Sonu Sood provided the ‘Hindi’, Jackie Chan provided the ‘Chini’, and, of course, Salman brought the ‘bhai’ in their latest clip together. As you can imagine, you have all three stars, chanting the famous, “Hindi-Chini bhai bhai,” one at a time before eventually going, “Bye bye,” to all the viewers. Salman shared the short video on Twitter earlier today. It’s tough for anyone to overshadow Salman Khan, but watching Jackie say, “Bhai bhai” in his adorable Chinese accent completely won us over.

Check out the video here:

In the clip, which seems like it’s been shot in complete darkness, you can see Jackie wearing a kurta pajama with tilak on his forehead. Salman and Jackie are so cute together, we wonder why Bhai couldn’t make an appearance in Kung Fu Yoga. Jackie has been in India since last week, promoting his film with Sonu and has had the sweetest interactions with Salman. For instance, they pair were seen hugging UNICEF teddy bears and before that Jackie had made a video for Salman about how he wanted a special meeting with him.

You might like to watch:

With Salman appearing on the big screen with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in his upcoming war movie Tubelight, we hope another meeting between Bhai and Jackie is possible later in the year. Jackie, who made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show and left the audience in splits, also met up with stars like Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff.