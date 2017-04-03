Watch: Sachin Tendulkar makes singing debut with ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ alongside Sonu Nigam; song released on Indian Idol 9

Sonu Nigam along with Sachin Tendulkar. (Twitter)

After cricket, it is now time for some music. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made his singing debut alongside Sonu Nigam on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 9’ on Sunday. Tendulkar got together with Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam to release his first single ‘Cricket Wali Beat‘. The song start with Sachin singing the line, ‘Gend aayi, bala ghuma, mara chaka, Sachin, Sachin… nacho nacho sab cricket wali beat pe…’ and its lyrics, ‘Nacho nacho nacho sare cricket waali beat pe’ is quirky enough to go viral. The video of the song shows the two legends having fun while making the song. Sachin Tendulkar’s song is now available on his digital app 100MB that was also launched recently.

Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter before shooting for the show-

Getting ready for the World Premiere of Sachin's Cricketwaali beat ft. Sonu Nigam on Indian idol #100MB @sonunigam @ pic.twitter.com/kvx31hE90U — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2017

While talking about the singing debut of the cricket legend, Sonu Nigam expressed his happiness for being a part of his new inning and said, “I am glad to be part of Sachin’s new innings. The song that he has sung with me is called ‘Cricket waali beat’. I was very surprised to see the way he was pitching right. That’s why I believe that when God blesses someone with genius, it spills in other faculties too,” as quoted by IANS. He further appreciated the cricketer and said, “He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and (despite being) the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video. It was wonderful and I am very happy that people are loving the song.”

Watch the whole song here-

Sonu Nigan during the show expressed his happiness about sharing the stage with Sachin and said, “Indian Idol’ is my family, my house, my domain and Sachin coming in and releasing the song for its world TV premiere, is a matter of pride for all of us.” He further added, “Sachin Tendulkar is a phenomenon not just for India, but for the world, especially for the world of cricket. When he is given the title of god, it’s not just by chance. His whole demeanour, whole career, entire reputation and the spotless career that he has had, is the reason why he is called the God of cricket.”

After making many international cricket records in the field, the ‘God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar ended his 24-year international cricket career in November 2013. He has now made his singing debut along with another legend in the field of music. After leaving the 22-yard cricket pitch, Tendulkar had released his autobiography named ‘Playing It My Way’ on November 6, 2014.