Watch: Ranveer Singh avoid questions on Padmavati row, says not allowed to say anything

The ongoing debates and discussions over Padmavati do not seem to be over, but a certain member of the Padmavati cast says he cannot talk about it. The star cast of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is quite often being asked about the controversy surrounding the movie. And days after an outfit announced a Rs 5 crore bounty on Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali heads, Ranveer Singh has chosen to keep mum – kind of. Reporters wanted to get a response from Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Alauddin Khalji in the film, and he said he was fully with his director but won’t say much on the controversy.

“I am 200 percent with the film and my Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I have been asked not to say anything, whatever official stand it is you will get it from Producers. It’s a very sensitive issue,” he told media persons. He added that Bhansali is a very nice person who would never hurt anybody and wanted to make a film which entire country will be proud of.

Earlier in the day, actor Kamal Haasan expressed concern over the death threats to Deepika Padukone. “I want Ms.Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body.Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that.Many communities have opposed my films.Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India.Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat,” wrote Kamal on his Twitter page.

His reaction came days after Haryana BJP chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu put a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the heads of Bhansali and Deepika. The BJP leader had made his comments after a resident fof Meerut announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for beheading both of them.