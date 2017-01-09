Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara get ‘naughty’ at the Golden Globes, give fans a hotness overload

Oops! It looks like Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara forgot there were cameras at the Golden Globe awards. (Instagram)

At the Golden Globes, two of the loveliest ladies there were Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara – both grabbed eyeballs with their sparkling dresses. Priyanka in a shimmering gold gown and Sofia in a shiny silver gown looked like they had dressed to match, but things may have gotten a bit too intense after the awards show! Priyanka had a treat for her fans when she shared a video, which showed an elevator door. So far so good, but when the door opened, we get to see Priyanka and Sofia in… let’s say a ‘delicate’ position. As the actresses realise they are being watched, they quickly move away from each other and straighten their hair and dresses.

#GoldenGlobes @sofiavergara A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:14am PST

But don’t worry, it’s all in good fun. Sofia and Priyanka were having a blast at the ceremony, twinning with their lovely gowns. Sofia shared an Instagram video where the pair was dancing and PeeCee was even seen walking arm in arm with the Modern Family star at one point. Let’s just say it’s a little too hot to handle when two of the sexiest stars of Hollywood and Bollywood decide to prank their fans.

???????? with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Priyanka’s dress was a hit with viewers and her Baywatch co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as well. While the two actors weren’t present at the ceremony, they showed Priyanka some love on Twitter, marveling at her gorgeous dress and we can’t blame them.

While most actresses were going to more tame colours, Priyanka stood out in her metallic dress and minimal accessories. Last year, her Oscars dress was the seventh most googled outfit and we’re sure her Golden Globes dress will get a similar achievement by the end of 2017.