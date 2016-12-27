Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor trailer is finally here and it was worth the wait

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi do justice to their complicated relationship in Haraamkhor. (Official trailer)

Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, made viewers wait quite a bit before it hit social media, thanks to trouble with the Censor Board. But the trailer for Haraamkhor was finally dropped today and by the looks of it, we’re in for a movie that’s going to make us cry, laugh and think in equal parts. The film centres around a school teacher in a small village who falls in love with his 14-year-old student and Nawaz and Shweta, who burst onto the scene with 2015’s Masaan, do justice to the complicated relationship.

Credit to the team behind Haraamkhor for not dramatising the trailer, despite its unusual storyline. Rather, the clip presents the facts in a non-biased manner and lets the viewers form their own opinions. Is Nawaz exploiting his underage student? Is it okay if he genuinely loves her? Is it fair that two people who love each other should kept apart just because society thinks it’s not okay? Or are norms there for a reason? The trailer gives no commentary on the matter and perhaps that will be the charm of Haraamkhor.

As audience, we are extremely used to rooting for the leading couple, which is usually a squeaky clean lot. That habit is a little hard to break when you’re watching Haraamkhor’s trailer, perhaps because the movie recognises that human relationships aren’t as DDLJ as we’d hope and alternate between beautiful and ugly. Yet, the jarring age difference between the lead characters will surely make the film a talking point in the coming year.

After appearing in the underwhelming Te3n, it’s great to see Nawazuddin back in action in a role that showcases his range as an actor. Releasing on January 13, Haraamkhor can start the new year off on a great note, followed closely by another Nawazuddin starrer Raees.