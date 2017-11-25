Watch: Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s dance video on Deepika Padukone’s song goes viral

Chhillar was highly appreciated and applauded for her answer in the top five round, she was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. (Twitter)

Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar who recently won the Miss World 2017 crown for India has become an inspiration to many. She could rightly be said to be the perfect example of hard work and enterprise translating into phenomenal success. A lot has happened since Manushi became Miss World – starting from where she skillfully handled politician Shashi Tharoor’s “tongue-in-cheek remark” on her surname, followed by the controversy where former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and current CM Manohar Lal Khattar were stuck in a war of words over Manushi Chhillar. Now, this new video of Manushi’s performance during the Miss World pageant is going viral on the social media platform. In the video, the Haryana girl can be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol from the film Ram Leela (released in 2013). Manushi picked Deepika’s Garba song for the introduction round, where the contestants had to perform a dance that represents their country. The Beauty Pageants shared the official video of Manushi Chillar’s performance on YouTube channel. The video was uploaded on November 22. Within three days the video has received more than 1.2 million views. Watch here the dazzling performance of Manushi Chhillar:

Last week India’s Manushi Chhillar was crowned as Miss World 2017 at a grand event held in Sanya in China. The 20-year-old medical student from Haryana had won Femina Miss India World 2017 in May this year. Manushi had made it to the top 5 along with contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico, as per the report by PTI. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza. The coveted title was last won by Priyanka Chopra for India in 2000, a year after Yukta Mookhey had made the country proud. In 1997, Diana Hayden had bagged the title, while Aishwarya Rai had the honours in 1994. Reita Faria was the first Indian to win the crown in the 1966.

Manushi is currently a third-year MBBS student at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. According to Tribune, she is a CBSE topper in English and is associated with social work too through the Shakti project on menstrual hygiene. Upon her Miss World achievement, she was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter “Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment.”

Chhillar was highly appreciated and applauded for her answer in the top five round, she was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary. The Haryana girl replied that she thinks a mother deserves the highest respect and when we talk about salary its not always about cash but it is the love and respect that we give to someone. She added that her mother has always been the biggest inspiration in her life. Chhillar further said that all mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. So, she thinks it is the job of a mother that deserves the highest salary.