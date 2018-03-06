Watch | ‘Making of 2.0 VFX Featurette’ video of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar is breaking internet

The video features the director Shankar and the crew from the VFX team. The VFX team and Shankar share their excitement and experience about making the film.

On Sunday, the teaser of one of the much-awaited movies, 2.0 was leaked online. Soon after the leak, the makers of the movie released a video which highlighted the efforts gone into making the movie through visual effects (VFX). The video features the director Shankar and the crew from the VFX team. The VFX team and Shankar share their excitement and experience about making the film. 2.0 is the sequel to 2010’s super-hit movie Rajinikanth’s Robot/Endhiran. Along with Superstar Rajinikanth, the movie will see Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar in a negative role who also features in the VFX-making video.

This video, released by Lyca Productions on YouTube has already fetched more than 2.3 million views. This also happens to be on of the first video that gives an insight into the making of the movie and how 2.0 is going to be as a movie. The video doesn’t divulge in the movie scenes but shows how the scenes were shot. The visual effects supervisor of 2.0, Srinivas Mohan in the video said that when Endhiran is compared to 2.0, the 2010 movie looks like a teaser. “It’s is much bigger in terms of scale,” says Srinivas Mohan.

WATCH| Making of 2.0 VFX



The shooting for the movie 2.0 started way back in 2015. Since then there has not been a strict word by the makers about the release. So far, only the first look of the movie has been released by the makers of 2.0. On one hand, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie and on the other hand, there have been some notorious elements who have leaked the teaser online. 2.0’s release date has been postponed twice already. Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the clash of Superstar Rajinikanth with the action star Akshay Kumar on screen.

With 2.0, Akshay Kumar is all set to make his debut in Tamil movies. The music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman.