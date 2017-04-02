Watch: Karan Johar unveil baby nursery; expresses gratitude to Gauri Khan

Johar shared the stunning pictures of the nursery on Twitter and called it his ‘Paradise’. (Twitter)

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday unveiled his babies’ nursery and expressed his gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan wife Gauri Khan for designing it. Johar shared the stunning pictures of the nursery on Twitter and called it his ‘Paradise’. Thanking Gauri, he says, “My baby nursery designed by @gaurikhan with so much love and care….its my paradise!!! Love you gauri….”

Johar took his premature twins-Yash and Roohi home on March 29 after they had spent more than 50 days in Mumbai’s suburban hospital. The premature babies which were born through surrogacy are now healthy. Johar said that the babies are resilient and with care “have just as good a chance of survival as anyone else”. The new nursery designed by Gauri Khan seems like a perfect little world for Johar’s little ones. Gauri has given the nursery white decor and minimalistic design. Yash and Roohi’s room have vibrant birds and animals painted on the wall.

Gauri too shared the picture on her Instagram account and said that it was a delightful experience designing the nursery for Johar’s ”gorgeous babies”.

Karan Johar, on becoming a new father had also shared a letter saying “My mother and I remain eternally grateful from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and care that was given to Roohi and Yash Johar.” Johar has said that the twins are his priority and everything else including his career and travelling will take a backseat for now. Other than Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor too visited the hospital to see the babies and congratulate the new father.