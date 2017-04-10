WATCH Half Girlfriend trailer released: Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor romance in Chetan Bhagat special

Half Girlfriend trailer out now! (Bollywood Hungama)

Here comes another adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s book. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film Half Girlfriend is based on ‘2 states’ writer Chetan Bhagat’s book Half Girlfriend. The movie features ‘Ek Villain’ actress Shraddha Kapoor and ‘2 States’ actor Arjun Kapoor in the main lead. The trailer of the movie has now been released and is available on Youtube. The tagline of the movie, ‘DOST se zyada, GIRLFRIEND se kam’ does not give away much about the movie but, the trailer says it all.

Shraddha Kapoor is playing the character of Riya Somani who is from an upper middle-class family, who s famous in her college and on the other side Arjun Kapoor is playing the character of Madhav Jha who is new to the city and is trying to adapt to the living style. The story revolves around how the two main leads get along regardless of the differences in the lifestyles, how Madhav falls in love with Ria but she just wants to be his half girlfriend. The movie also features Rhea Chakraborty and Vikrant Massey in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer here-

Earlier on April 9, lead actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her twitter account to release the second poster of her movie. She wrote, “#HalfGirlfriend, FULL nervous!!! Here is our second poster. Trailer out tomorrow! #19thMay @mohit11481 @chetan_bhagat @arjunkapoor ⛹????‍♀️⛹????????❤️”

The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and produced by the Balaji Motion Pictures. Half girlfriend is another adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novels. Earlier famous adaptation of the writers work include- 2 States (Chetan Bhagat’s personal story), 3 Idiots, Kai Po Che! and One Night at the Call Center.