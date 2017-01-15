Watch Bigg Boss 10: Bollywood ‘Partner’ Salman Khan and Govinda ready to tickle funnybone, check snippets

Govinda will not only dance with Salman but will also give a witty task to inmates. (Twitter)

Amid the fights and feud in the Bigg Boss house, the inmates will get a dose of laugh when Bollywood superstar Govinda will join host Salman Khan on stage in ‘Weekend Ka War’ on Sunday. The Bigg Boss season 10 remained in headlines due to all bad reason including the ridiculous act of a contestant Swami Om where he threw ‘pee’ on fellow contestants Bani Judge to ugly fight between Bani and Lopamudra Raut over their offending remarks on each other during a task. In such situation, to give a relief to the inmates, Bigg Boss has invited Govinda that will turn the atmosphere of home joyous with his ‘bromance’ with Salman.

Every weekend Salman talks to the inmates and reviews the major incidents took place in the respective last week. After getting heavily angry over the fight of Bani and Lopamudra on Saturday, the Bollywood ‘bhaijaan’ will also be laughing out loud with his on screen ‘Partner’ and recreate the magic with lively performances. Govinda will not only dance with Salman but will also give a witty task to inmates where they would have to imitate his character of movie ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ in their own style. Unlike other tasks of Bigg Boss, the contestants sportingly did it and urged everyone to laugh.

Pump up your energy for laughter ride tonight as it’s going to be crazy fun with @BeingSalmanKhan & @Govinda_HeroNo1 on #BB10WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/89XCgFz41Q — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 15, 2017

Later, the Bollywood ‘partners’ were joined with stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek who is also the nephew of Govinda and added more laughter to the show.

.@Krushna_KAS taps his feet on the songs of the one & only, @Govinda_HeroNo1! Watch his power packed entry tonight on #BB10WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/cy0abAOOtx — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 15, 2017

The reality show is close to its Grand Finale with only six contestants left to fight for the crown including Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer Gurjar, Manu Punjabi, Mona Lisa and Rohan Mehra. It would be interesting to see who wins the crown after struggling in the house for over months.