Watch Baywatch trailer: Priyanka Chopra actually visible in new clip with Dwayne Johnson!

Priyanka Chopra is smashing in the Baywatch trailer alongside Dwayne Johnson. (Official trailer)

Baywatch’s second trailer is out and good news PeeCee fans, you can relax and watch Priyanka Chopra in this clip because she isn’t a blink-and-miss. We get to learn a little more about Priyanka’s character Victoria Leeds. Apparently, the actress wasn’t joking around when she had tweeted, “Bad guys have all the fun.” Victoria isn’t just some eye-candy on a baddie’s arm, she’s hardcore with a foot in drug trafficking and possibly responsible for one dead body on the beach. The best part? We’ll be treated to a gun duel between Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka if the trailer is anything to go by. Now how many women can say they’ve taken The Rock head on?

Our ABC golden girls @kerrywashington & @priyankachopra were shining bright on the red carpet ???? pic.twitter.com/z1A4v6rAqe — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) January 9, 2017

The last Baywatch trailer barely had a moment of Priyanka, so you had to keep your eyes glued to the screen if you wanted to spot her. However, the Baywatch team has revealed that her fleeting appearance was part of the plan. They will give out bits and pieces of information about her gradually and we must say, it is definitely working. After all, we knew that Victoria was bad, but we had no idea that she was drug-lord-level bad. So, we’re definitely keyed into the story.

Watch Priyanka in the trailer here:

Of course, Priyanka herself was a little busy to share the video. The actress made a splash at the Golden Globe awards red carpet on Sunday night. In a golden dress, Priyanka looked stunning as she presented the award for best actor in a series, drama. However, her best moments came when she was twinning with Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington, who had worn similar dresses to the ceremony.