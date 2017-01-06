Was to work with Om Puri in ‘Manto’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin said he was supposed to shoot a trial scene with Puri for the Nandita Das directed film.(Reuters)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddique says he was all set to work with Om Puri in his forthcoming film “Manto”, and is at “loss of words” over his death.

Puri, aged 66, died at his residence after a massive heart attack.

Nawazuddin said he was supposed to shoot a trial scene witn Puri for the Nandita Das directed film.

“We were supposed to shoot a sample scene with Om sahab. He was a judge and I was playing Manto, who would fight his case in the court. It was long, 12-15 pages long speech which I learnt by heart. We were supposed to do that,” Nawazuddin told PTI.

The actor, who worked with Puri in “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, feels his death is the “biggest loss” of Bollywood.

“Unfortunately it is a big loss. Not only India’s, he is one of the best actors in the world. It is the biggest loss of our industry. I came to the industry looking at Naseerudin (Shah) and Om sahab. I am at loss of words now. It’s really shocking,” he added.