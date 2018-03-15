‘Was cheated into doing Pan Bahar ad ‘, Pierce Brosnan tells Indian authorities

Pierce Brosnan, the British actor of James Bond fame, whose appearance in an Indian pan masala brand advertisement shocked everyone in 2016, has told Indian authorities that he was cheated by the mouth freshener company.

Pierce Brosnan, the British actor of James Bond fame, whose appearance in an Indian pan masala brand advertisement shocked everyone in 2016, has told Indian authorities that he was cheated by the mouth freshener company that had employed him to promote its brand. Brosnan was asked to explain why he was in a Pan Bahar ad, a product that is linked to an addictive form of tobacco. The actor said that he wasn’t told about the hazardous nature of the product.

The statement was confirmed by Additional Director (Health) SK Arora who revealed that the actor has given a written reply to the Delhi State Tobacco Control Cell. “In a written reply to the Delhi State Tobacco Control Cell, the actor stated that he got cheated by the company as the latter did not disclose the hazardous nature of the product and other terms and conditions of the contract of advertisement,” Arora said.

Brosnan was issued a show-cause notice by the Delhi government and the pan masala group was also asked why no action has been taken against its directors and office-bearers. In his reply to the legal notice, Brosnan also said that his agreement with the company was over and he was ready to extend all kinds of support and cooperation to our department against such campaigns.

“He has given an undertaking in writing that he would never assist any company with regard to promotion of such products or other such harmful products in future,” Arora added.

The official also requested all the celebrities and media agencies to not be a part of surrogate advertisements of tobacco in the name of pan masala, tea, ilaichi or other goods as these are prohibited under section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act, 2003 bans all kinds of direct and indirect advertisements of tobacco products.

Arora said that all celebrities must realise their responsibility towards society, especially the youngsters who treat them like God and follow them blindly. He said that such advertisements can influence the minds of youngsters adversely.