Want to look fit like Katrina Kaif or Malaika Arora? Here is what it will cost

The fitness coaches are the unsung heroes behind every Bollywood star, who work equally hard to help the Bollywood stars achieve the kind of fitness we can only dream of and retain it for years. (Instagram/malaikaarorakhanofficial)

Fitness has always come as an inspiration and many of us look up to the Bollywood stars for how they just blow you away with their suave streamlined bodies and even undergo amazing transformation courtesy their mind-boggling fitness regimes. We generally assume that fitness for famous personalities comes as a part of their jobs, but there’s more than just work involved here and what is required in abundance is dedication to achieve such fantastically fit personas. And the secret behind our stars’ such high fitness quotient are their fitness trainers! And loots of money! Yes, you read it right. The fitness coaches are the unsung heroes behind every Bollywood star, who work equally hard to help the Bollywood stars achieve the kind of fitness we can only dream of and retain it for years. Here we have got the list of the trainers who stand behind Bollywood stars courtesy Elle India. Find out how much they charge for a one-on-one session here:

Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala is the popular fitness expert who has at least of 20 years of experience in the fitness industry and has been pioneer of the Pilates physical fitness system in India. She has also been awarded the ‘Best Fitness Instructor’ award at Vogue Fashion Awards 2013. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, and Sonakshi Sinha are among the stars who found place in Yasmin’s long list of celebrity clients. However, just one class with Yasmin would lighten your wallet by Rs 1,900! The cost of 12 classes would be Rs 19,500.

Cindy Jourdain

Cindy Jourdain is known for infusing yoga, CrossFit, martial arts and the dance form ballet as the best workout plan. She is a former ballerina who runs a dance space known as Cindy’s Bootcamp. For each session Cindy charges Rs 1,200 and Rs 12,000 for 12 classes.

Cindy Jourdain with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Instagram/jacquelinef143)

Radhika Karle

Radhika Karle is a nutritionist, along with being a yoga and Pilates instructor. Her celebrity clients like Kapoor and Huma Qureshi echo her thoughts about Pilates, that it doesn’t only make you look good and make you feel good too.The energising fitness session with Karle would cost you Rs 5,000 (plus taxes) per session, while her monthly package costs Rs48,000 (plus taxes).

Radhika Karle with Fawad Khan. (Instagram/radhkarle)

Namrata Purohit

Apart from being an author and an entrepreneur, Namrata Purohit is the world’s youngest trained Stott Pilates Instructor. Not only that she is not just famous among Bollywood celebs but also among athletes also. As from Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez to cricket hunk Yuvraj Singh, the young fitness coach is extremely popular for her goal-oriented fitness regimes. Purohit charges Rs 32,000 for a 12-class session in a month.

Namrata Purohit with Malaika Arora. (Instagram/namratapurohit)

Anshuka Parwani

Guess who was behind Kareena Kapoor magical weight loss program after Taimur’s birth? It was Mumbai-based celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani. Anshuka is known for her unique mixture of anti-gravity yoga and aerial Pilates. Malaika Arora is one of the biggest fans for her aerial yoga. For 12 one-on-one sessions with Anshuka the charges are Rs 36,000.