Vodka Diaries review: Even Leonardo DiCaprio will need more than just liquor to watch this Shutter Island remake

If the title of the film Vodka Diaries confused you, you will find the answer at the beginning of the film. Actually, it is a hotel set in the picaresque snow-clad hill station, Manali which becomes the talking point after 5 back to back murders take place there. Ashwini Dixit (Kay Kay Menon) is the cop investigating the murders and things fall apart when the case starts grasping his personal life as well. Whilst he is investigating the murders, his life comes to a standstill as his wife Shikha (Mandira Bedi) goes missing. Kay Kay Menon is not the typical cop with no fears and nothing to lose kind of attitude.

While solving the case he deals with own fears and fights his own demons. He is one vulnerable guy who is afraid to lose. The movie is basically about whether Ashwin will solve this case or will he get lost while doing so. And, the Leonardo Di Caprio or Martin Scorcese fans would know the answer! Vodka Diaries is a psychological thriller and not just a murder mystery. The narration of the movie is complex and at certain points, you realize that it transcends the point of simple storytelling and also witnesses Kay Kay Menon’s personal dilemmas as well.

Though Kay Kay Menon tries hard, the man with that calibre could have done much better had he been properly utilised. The perplexed cop in search of his missing wife scared, sad, disturbed, Kay Kay Menon as Ashwini Dixit showcases a plethora of emotions in the film. Mandira Bedi is good but does not share enough screen space to make for an impactful presence. Mandira’s role could have been meatier! Raima Sen as Roshni Banerjee starts off quite well but it starts wavering after a while.

No doubt Kay Kay Menon has been given better screen timings than the ladies and dominates the best parts. Direction by first-timer Kushal Srivastava is promising but will make realise what exactly the guy lacks. He could have gone for a riveting whodunit but sadly its more repetitive and has been stretched. It’s not more than an average take on the concept of alternative reality.

The background score which could have made for a gripping tale is too loud and does not help the film much. If you are expecting a gripping whodunit to unfold which will jolt you with an even big shocker at the end, you are surely going to be disappointed.