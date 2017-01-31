Vishal Dadlani files for divorce from wife Priyali

Vishal and his wife Priyali are filing for divorce. (Instagram)

The topic of Vishal and Priyali Dadlani’s marriage was doing the rounds on the rumour mill for quite some time, but now, the singer has finally confirmed that the pair is going ahead with a divorce. It had been noted that all was not well between the pair by sources close to Vishal and Priyali and the musician confirmed recently that they had been living separately for a few years. The couple, which is intensely private, issued a statement confirming their separation and requesting for privacy, according to a report in Indian Express.

Vishal said in the statement, “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make, as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard. Thank you.” Vishal has become a household name by providing the soundtrack for many hits in Bollywood such as Sultan, Bajirao Mastani and Student Of The Year.

Vishal, who is the lead singer of the indie rock band Pentagram, has guarded the privacy of his marriage fiercely in the past. The 43-year-old musician has never uploaded any family photos on his social media accounts nor has he revealed the exact date of his marriage. We hope the couple is able to move on from these trying times soon.