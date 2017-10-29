Virender Sehwag gets Twitter buzzing with Gunda dialogue hashtag; check out epic tweets

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, well-known for his witty remarks and friendly banter on the micro-blogging site Twitter, has grabbed the spotlight once again.(Image: IE)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, well-known for his witty remarks and friendly banter on the micro-blogging site Twitter, has grabbed the spotlight once again. Yesterday, Sehwag posted an extremely amusing dialogue from a classic movie, Gunda, and asked his fans to share their favourite dialogues. For those, who don’t know, Gunda is a classic crime movie, known for its dialogues. The movie was released in 1998, by Kanti Shah. The star cast of the film included Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi, Shakti Kapoor.

As usual, Sehwag was able to stir up his audience, who couldn’t hold back and made the #Gunda hashtag trend by joining in. The tweet by Sehwag goes like this: “Roti hoti hai khaane ke liye, Boti hoti hai chabaane ke liye. #Gunda, kya dialogue baaji. Aapka favourite Gunda dialogue batao.”

Roti hoti hai khaane ke liye,

Boti hoti hai chabaane ke liye .#Gunda , kya dialogue baaji. Aapka favourite Gunda dialogue batao — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 28, 2017

Here are few amusing reaction generated on Twitter.

Mera Naam Hai Pote

Jo Apne Baap Ke Bhi Nahi Hote #Gunda pic.twitter.com/ZFX3ZZkJfs — ।। चाणक्य ।। ✍️ (@hindkaChanakya) October 28, 2017

However, this not the first time that Shewag has engaged and entertained the audience like this on social media. Earlier as well, there have been many instances where even the trolls have appreciated Sehwag for his humour.