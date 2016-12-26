Virender Sehwag says thanks to Aamir Khan over special ‘Dangal’ treat

Cricketer Virender Sehwag (PTI)

While actor Aamir Khan is cheering the success of what promises to be his biggest release ever, iconic cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed gratitude to the actor for organising a special screening of ‘Dangal’. Having been moved emotionally by the movie, the cricketer suggested Khan should distribute tissue papers to the audience along with tickets to wipe their tears as it is an ’emotional cum inspirational’ biopic. “Thank u @aamir_khan fr d special #Dangal screening. U had an angocha to wipe ur tears in the end, shud give free tissues with tickets for us, ” tweeted Sehwag. And even though it was just a tweet thanking the actor, it still got retweeted 1900 times with 10,000 likes. This shows how much support Dangal is getting even in the virtual world.

Thank u @aamir_khan fr d special #Dangal screening.U had an angocha to wipe ur tears in the end,shud give free tissues with tickets for us . pic.twitter.com/b1nSa4ZxM8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2016

After getting the movie released, Aamir Khan is promoting it and appearing on various platforms to attract audiances to the cinema halls and despite the post-demonetisation cash crunch, movie lovers are thronging the theaters as is clear from the success of Dangal at the box office – it has entered the Rs 100 cr club in its opening weekend itself, beating Aamir’s previous release PK’s record. However, the movie has also passed through the contoversies and has faced a virtual ‘boycott’ on Twitter over Khan’s intolerance comment that he gave last year. But it seems he has won this war as the audience is talking more about the movie than the controversies surrounding Aamir.

The film narrates the story of an erstwhile wrestler who is living with a broken dream of clinching a medals at world events like Commonwealth Games and Olympics. He wanted to feel this victory through his son but he was blessed with three daughters instead. Undaunted, he trained his daughters to win a medals across the world. The movie is based on the real life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his family.