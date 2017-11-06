Virat Kohli is the fittest cricketer in the world; so, what does he eat? Here is truth; watch video

Source: Virat Kohli Instagram Account

With power-packed performances in all three formats of cricket and several records in his kitty, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is not only known for his terrific performance on the field but also for his tough fitness regime – he definitely is the fittest cricketer in the sport. In a recent interview to a YouTube channel named Breakfast With Champions, Kohli has revealed that it is not only the workout that keeps him fit but the credit also goes to the strict diet he follows. Virat, in his interview, shared that he prefers eating home-cooked food, and that too to his heart’s content. He does not believe in eating less to stay healthy rather, he believes in eating in the quantity that his body can easily digest. He opened up about his breakfast, lunch and dinner during the interview. Explaining his breakfast, Kohli said that he starts off with an omelette which is made of three egg whites and one whole egg. The omelette is usually with spinach, black pepper and cheese. Grilled bacon or smoked salmon with some papaya, dragon fruit or watermelon are also an essential part of his breakfast. Wait! There is more! His breakfast never finishes without nut butter with gluten-free bread and a big pot of green tea with lemon.

Coming to his lunch, it consists of grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, spinach and veggies. And last but not the least, for his dinner, Kohli prefers to eat a lot of seafood. The Indian skipper has surely raised the bar when it comes to fitness. So the day you plan to get a physique like Kohli, you know what diet to follow at least.