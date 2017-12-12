Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: Who is Devika Narain, Lucknow girl who planned dream destination marriage in Italy

Meet Devika Narain, a Lucknow girl who is the face behind pulling out up the high-profile destination wedding of one of the most loved Bollywood-Cricket couple. (Photo: Instagram)

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding: On Monday, the nation went crazy after the news of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s destination wedding in Tuscany was officially announced by the couple on social media. The duo took to Instagram and posted two different pictures with the same caption that said, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” While people are drooling over the pictures of the newlyweds shared on social media, many do not know about the girl who was behind Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s dream destination wedding in Tuscany.

Meet Devika Narain, a Lucknow girl who is the face behind pulling out up the high-profile destination wedding of one of the most loved Bollywood-Cricket couple, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in Tuscany. Narain managed the whole wedding along with her photographer husband Joseph Radhik and captured some of the most adorable moments from their wedding. Devika Narain was born and brought up in Lucknow where she completed her studies at Loreto Convent after which she moved to Delhi to study at the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College. As soon as she completed her graduation, Devika joined a top wedding planning firm before finally starting her own venture and today she is well-known for high-profile destination weddings. According to Devika Narain and her husband Joseph Radhik, the job was not easy as they had to keep it under wraps until the last moment.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma officially announced about their wedding on Monday night. (Photo: Twitter/ @AnushkaSharma)

As soon as a joint statement was announced by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on social media yesterday, Devika Narain took to Instagram and shared a picture with a caption that read, “Some days, the whole world conspires to make things right. Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma ,it has been an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of your journey. Thank you @shaadisquad @storiesbyjosephradhik @a theweddingfilmer @rasmeen @sanyamehdiratta for being the best co-conspirators. #virushka.”

The duo took to social media to share the news about their wedding. (Photo: Twitter/ @imVkohli)

Her husband Joseph Radhik also posted a picture on his account saying, “Congratulations @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma !!! It was an honor to be a guest at your wedding and a privilege to photograph it. Thank you. The past week has been one where @josephradhik, @noeldavidraj and @shivalichopra and @naraindevika have been mouthshut and we can finally talk about it now!!! ???????????? Whew. Thank God. What a year. Shot by @josephradhik, designed by @naraindevika, filmed by @theweddingfilmer and managed by @shaadisquad !!”