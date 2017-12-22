Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding reception: Virushka, Shikhar Dhawan dance to Gurdas Mann songs; watch video

The couple had an array of guest coming to the venue to congratulate the newlyweds for a prosperous future but of course, the presence of PM Narendra Modi was indeed special. (ANI)

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma wedding reception: A ravishing Anushka Sharma in a red Banarsi sari and an equally dapper Virat Kohli made for the perfect star couple who welcomed a set of friends and associate at their reception in Delhi on Thursday. The couple had an array of guest coming to the venue to congratulate the newlyweds for a prosperous future but of course, the presence of PM Narendra Modi was indeed special. After the hush-hush Tuscany wedding, the couple hosted a reception dinner at the Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave, SP Marg in New Delhi. Inspite of being busy welcoming guests, the couple did not miss out on any fun it seems. The lovebirds did not fail to shake a leg with friends present at the occasion and seemed to enjoy the experience thoroughly.

Earlier, we had spotted the couple enjoying a dance with each other during different occasions. Virat, Anushka have always had a knack for dancing. During Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge wedding reception too they seemed to enjoy some peppy moves with each other. The couple keeping up the trend did not miss out on any chance this time as well. Shikhar Dhawan who was a part of the celebration yesterday showed some explosive moves with the Indian skipper. Dhawan who attended the reception with wife and kids showed great swagger coupled with fine dancing skills. Kohli and Anushka showed off some excellent bhangra moves to the tunes of legendary singer Gurdas Mann. Apparently, it is Virat’s favourite song called Sajna Ve Sajna.

The internet was abuzz with the couple’s pictures and videos from the secret wedding and people went ga-ga over their lovely chemistry. Their wedding was no less of a dreamy movie sequence shot in the picturesque landscape of Europe with everything larger than life and picture perfect. Viruska is supposed to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26 which will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who as well as some big names of the cricketing world. It will not be an over exaggeration of fact to call the year’s most talked about affair!