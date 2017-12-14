Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding reception: Virushka invitation card has this special message; see photo

The wedding is over and the couple has now headed for their classic Rome honeymoon but that has not let the reception buzz die down.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma wedding reception: After a dreamy Tuscan wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to host a reception for friends and family in Mumbai. No doubt the couple’s wedding was a stunner amidst the picturesque locales of Italy and the set up looked straight out of Pinterest! The wedding is over and the couple has now headed for their classic Rome honeymoon but that has not let the reception buzz die down. Parents Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma returned to the country on Wednesday and accompanying them was Anushka’s brother and Clean Slate Films co-founder, Karnesh Sharma. The reception invites are out and it is already going viral on the social media. The occasion scheduled for December 21 at the Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclave is set to witness stalwarts from both Bollywood and cricketing world and is the next big thing after the dreamy wedding.

Director Mahesh Bhatt gave Virushka fans the opportunity to have a glimpse of the amazing reception invites which unlike other cards is not just a fancy piece but comes with this beautiful message. Sharing the photo, Bhatt wrote, “They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma.” Virat, Anushka have gone all environment friendly and with the invite and have also attached a plant sapling to it. By this gesture, the couple are also spreading social awareness and this step is sure to inspire people.

They made it ! Our heartiest congratulations to Anushka & Virat. We pray that this love story goes on forever and ever. Amen !@imVkohli @anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/dk9sqm4WgU — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 13, 2017

This gesture takes us down the memory lane where the couple was pictured planting a sapling together in Sri Lanka earlier in the year. The newlyweds who tied the knot on December 11 have planned to host a reception for both the cricket and the cinema fraternity in Mumbai on December 26. The wedding took place at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. The property is located in a small village called Bibiano – having a population of less than 100 people. It is in the Tuscany region of Italy.