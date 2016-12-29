Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to ring in 2017 with engagement news?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma might get engaged over the New Year. (Indian Express)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying a relaxing vacation in Uttarakhand where the famous pair spent their Christmas. But perhaps 2017 will be a busy year for them if they’re planning to get hitched. What makes us say that? Apparently, the families of the cricketer and the NH10 actress are also present in Narendranagar, fueling speculations that they are planning to get engaged over the new year, according to a report in Indian Express. But couple have remained true to their tight-lipped nature and so far they have given no hint of any plans they might have.

Merry Christmas everyone. ???? ???? I hope all of you have a great day. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/Cs1zAT2ZUM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2016

Ultimately, it’s all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace ????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 27, 2016

Although we love looking at photos of their outings, the adorable pair have never openly admitted to their relationship. The only time Virat addressed the issue was when he confronted the barrage of trolls that Anushka had to endure for his performance (both good and bad) on the cricket field. Virat’s post went on to become the most retweeted in India in 2016. Both Anushka and Virat have had a successful year – Anushka with Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Muskil and Virat breezing through cricket matches – and an engagement might just be a perfect way of ending 2016 for the pair.

You might also like to watch:

The couple went viral for their dance at Yuvraj Singh’s wedding last month. So if a wedding is in the cards, at least we know we’ll see some mast moves from the pair during their marriage ceremony. Although they remain quite secretive about their relationship, we hope they’ll give ‘Virushka’ fans the news we’ve all been hoping for. And perhaps after Prime Minister Modi’s speech on demonetisation on December 31, we’ll be in need of some good news on January 1 to lift our spirits. So we look forward to seeing an engagement ring on Anushka’s finger, come 2017!