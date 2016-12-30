Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma take to Twitter, slam engagement rumours

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma refuted engagement rumours on Twitter today. (Indian Express)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans, get ready for some major disappointment, the cricketer wrote on Twitter today that he and the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress are not getting hitched any time soon. Yes, you heard it right, a Virushka wedding isn’t in the cards. Although rumours of the pair having an engagement ceremony on January 1 peaked yesterday, Virat responded with the disheartening news. The cricketer wrote, “We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple. Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.” Anushka confirmed the fact by retweeting Virat’s posts. Well, at least, we won’t drive ourselves crazy hoping for updates or confirmations.

” we aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

The rumours took off yesterday when reports emerged of both Virat and Anushka’s families joining them on their vacation to Uttarakhand. Why would the families be there if the couple wasn’t planning anything special, the reasoning went. Speculations went on to assume that Amitabh Bachchan and his family and even the Ambanis were being invited to the engagement ceremony. We’re guessing the pair woke up today morning, surprised to find their twitter flooded with good wishes from Virushka fans!

Disheartening as the news as might be to people who adore the couple, at least we’ll always have the video of the two of them dancing during Yuvraj Singh’s wedding. After both Virat and Anushka having a career high this year, the pair decided to take off for the Christmas holidays and have been enjoying their break in Narendranagar. Although neither posted any photos of the two of them together, a picture of the glamorous couple with a priest surfaced on the internet a few days back.