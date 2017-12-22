Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reception: Lovebirds welcomed this guest in a special way

The couple hosted reception for their friends and close associates and welcomed an array of guests at the party yesterday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked stunning at their wedding reception in Delhi but someone else stole away at least some of their, as well as PM Narendra Modi’s glory. The couple hosted reception for their friends and close associates and welcomed an array of guests at the party yesterday. Shikhar Dhawan who attended the reception with wife and kids was seen grooving to the moves of Gurdas Mann with companion Virat. But that’s not what we are talking about. Dhawan’s little one Zoravar too was seen dancing with his cricketer daddy and good friend Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper held the young celebrity while dancing with Shikhar and Gurdas Mann to a very popular Punjabi track. Zoravar is surely a celebrity in the making with all the cuteness and an attitude just like his cricketer daddy. Needless to say, this drew the most claps and Awwws! Of course, it went a long way in drawing everyone’s attention away from all the other luminaries gathered there! It also raised a few questions: Is Virat practicing? Should we expect good news from his quarter soon? Significantly, Zoravar was also snapped with Anushka Sharma who was all smiles while the little one was fast asleep.

Among the other noteworthy incidents at the reception was the dancing. Virat and Anushka have a knack for dancing, and everyone knows that. During Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge wedding reception too they seemed to enjoy some peppy moves with each other. The couple kept the trend up and did not miss out on any chance this time as well. Shikhar Dhawan who was a part of the celebration yesterday showed some explosive moves with the Indian skipper. Kohli and Anushka showed off some excellent bhangra moves to the tunes of legendary singer Gurdas Mann. Apparently, it is Virat’s favourite song called Sajna Ve Sajna.

The couple is set to host another gala reception in Mumbai for their friends which will witness A-listers from both Bollywwod and cricketing world. The event is scheduled for December 26. The internet was abuzz with the couple’s pictures and videos from the secret wedding and people went ga-ga over their lovely chemistry. Their wedding was no less of a dreamy movie sequence shot in the picturesque landscape of Europe with everything larger than life and picture perfect.