Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception: Invitation card, guest list, venue; all you need to know

Virat and Anushka are set to host their second wedding reception party in Mumbai today

For the fans of power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, this is the day to really look out for! Virat and Anushka are set to host their second wedding reception party in Mumbai today. The Indian cricket captain Kohli and Bollywood diva Sharma, known as ‘Virushka’, will have the biggies from Bollywood industry, cricketing and corporate world shower love on them. It was back on December 11 when the couple tied the knot in Italy’s Tuscany and announced the same on Social Media. Their wedding was attended by close family and friends. However, the couple did host a gala reception in the capital on December 21 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present. Their reception in Delhi was attended by popular singer Gurdas Mann. Some of the Delhi based cricketers like Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan were among the invitees.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma reception time:

At Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel, the amazing gala is set to kick off around 8:30 pm. Some of the big names are likely to flock to the hotel. The event is expected to be as glitzy as can be as it will be the last celebration of the marriage event.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma reception venue:

What can only be described as a dream of a venue, the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai’s posh locality Lower Parel will host the star-studded gala event. The Astor Ballroom of the Hotel is one of the most stunning venues. The Ballroom is located on the ninth floor of the hotel. One of the highlights of the venue is that it has a 23-foot-high ceiling with crystal chandeliers. The venue also gives the attendee a picturesque view of Mumbai skyline and also the Arabian Sea. St Regis is a part of American hospitality corporation Starwood Hotels & Resorts. It is a 40-storey skyscraper which was formerly occupied by Palladium.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma reception invitation card:

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Mumbai Wedding Reception Invitation Card (Credit: Twitter/Kunal Kohli)

The invitation card of the Mumbai reception looks absolutely stunning. On a glass sheet, the writing has been engraved with gold colour. The floral pattern continues here as well just like the Delhi reception card. For the tonight’s attire, Anushka and Virat are likely to stick to more Sabyasachi specials.

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma reception guest list:

It will be one of a kind event if the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan , Aamir Khan and Salman Khan – decide to show up together.

It goes without saying that the reception in Mumbai is going to be a star-studded affair. Almost entire Bollywood industry and the Indian cricketing family and the Sri Lankan cricket team are likely to grace the event. It will be one of a kind event if the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan – decide to show up together. The trio was last seen at the celebrations of 21 years of Aap Ki Adalat and are expected to make their presence at the wedding reception as well. Anushka has worked with all of the three Khans in the past. Bachchan family, Kapoor family along with leading Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt are likely to show up at the event.