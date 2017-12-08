Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marriage: Priest boards flight to Italy with actress and family; Milan wedding happening?

Now comes another co-incidence with a priest accompanying them – he was also at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marriage: It’s not just Anushka Sharma and family, but panditji too who has boarded the same flight to Italy to be a part of the reported wedding. After Italy wedding rumours, both Anushka and Virat are taking a break at the same time and then coincidently being spotted at the airport amidst these rumours added much grist to the rumour mills. Now comes another co-incidence with a priest accompanying them – he was also at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport in Mumbai. As they say, there is no smoke without fire, so is it true that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting hitched? The jury is still out on that.

There has been no official confirmation from either Anushka Sharma or Virat Kohli who supposedly are trying to keep it a hush-hush affair – officially it has been denied by a spokesperson. Earlier in the morning a video surfaced showing Anushka and family leaving for Italy in Mumbai. Now the presence of the same priest with whom they have been pictured earlier only makes speculation stronger. Rumours began when Kohli, who was leading the Indian cricket team in the Test series against Sri Lanka had asked for a break from the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the same opponent. Whereas Anushka’s publicist has said that she is going on a break. It was then reported that the couple’s dreamy Italy wedding can take place between December 9 and 12.

Reports came in that Anushka’s bridal wear is going to be designed by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee since last week he was seen exiting her house. So it is being assumed that the actress will be dressed up in Sabyasachi’s creation. The couple is trying to keep the affair extremely low profile and allegedly only the couple’s friends will be attending the reception on December 21.

This is not the first time that such rumours are doing the rounds in the media. Last year in December reports broke out that Virat and Anushka are getting married. The fact that Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has excused himself from a match on December 7 citing an upcoming wedding gave more wings to power these rumours. Fans are hoping to see ‘Virushka’ married and if the marriage is happening, it will be the year’s most awaited and talked about affair for sure!