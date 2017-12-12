Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma marriage: Post wedding photos emerge of Virushka at DJ party

It was on December 11, when the couple announced their wedding on Social Media.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tied the wedding knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Italy on December 11. Post the wedding announcement, the pictures and videos of the wedding have hooked most of the people on internet in the country. The wedding may have been attended by friends and family but with a reception lined up in Delhi on December 21, the excitement is palpable. However, post their picturesque wedding, fresh images of the power-couple in Italy have surfaced from a DJ party.

The wedding rumours for the couple have been doing the rounds for a long time, but the actual proof of the event that happened on December 11 came in the form of an Instagram post which both Virat and Anushka posted on social media. They wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

The ceremony took place at a countryside 13th-century old resort called Borgo Finocchieto. The property has a tag of being one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. Borgo Finocchieto is located in a small village called Bibbiano – having a population of fewer than 100 people, in Tuscany, Italy.

Virat and Anushka plan to host a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for couple’s Bollywood friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

See post wedding pics of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma here:

Virat Kohli looks absolutely dapper in a completely black suit.

Meanwhile, the newly wedded wife, Anushka Sharma looked pretty as ever in her peach dress.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

Post the announcement, Twitter set ablaze with wishes from both Bollywood and cricket world.

Anushka & Virat .. love and wishes for this auspicious day .. togetherness always !!???????????? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2017

From now onwards @imVkohli will happily be the vice captain at home … hail the new captain @AnushkaSharma …. once again wish you a happy married life. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 11, 2017

By the way, why is Virat Kohli marrying Anushka Sharma being called #VirushkaWedding.

Why not #Korma? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 11, 2017

Even as the wishes was flowing in, many videos also surfaced which showed the power couple’s wedding.

On December 21 and December 26, the couple will be having their reception in Delhi and Mumbai. The two powerhouses of Bollywood and Cricket world, share a lot of money between them. The couple together are said to have around Rs 600 crore between them!