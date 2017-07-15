Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma captured shopping grocery in New York

The social media is flooded with pictures of Virat Kohli with his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Sharma shopping at a grocery store in New York (Bollywood Hungama)

Amidst the exuberant city of New York, Bollywood celebs can be spotted strolling the streets and gear up for the 18th edition of the adorned IIFA, to be held at MetLife Stadium in on July 14 and 15. However, one couple that has caught everyone’s eye is of Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The social media is flooded with pictures of Virat Kohli with his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Sharma shopping at a grocery store in New York, sharing intimate moments with each other. Fans photo bugged and uploaded pictures of the spirited couple while they distressed over groceries. Anushka was spotted in a cold-shouldered short blue dress paired with white sneakers while Virat was wearing a black tee and blue denim.

Their sparkling chemistry couldn’t escape the public eye when fans posted their selfies on Instagram and Facebook with the two on the NY streets. Virat also uploaded pictures of him with Anushka, letting his fans know about their cool and hip spots before they hit the Green Carpet at the IIFA. The media long to see more of them every time their photographs surge the news. They have been setting relationship goals for their Indian fans since they started dating each other.

Anushka’s next release alongside Shah Rukh Khan, ‘When Harry Met Sejal’ is long awaited among the audience and is set to release on August 4. On the other hand, Virat will soon join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka which starts next week. The Indian team is scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I on that tour. The series starts with a warm-up match starting on July 21 and the first Test match begins on July 26.