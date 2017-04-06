Vinod Khanna suffering from cancer? Shocking photo reveals all is not well with iconic actor; Twitterati express sympathy

The photo of Vinod Khanna went viral on social media on Thursday. (Twitter)

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna, who was at one time giving competition to superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt and other superstars when they were at the top of their careers, has become a pale shadow of his once-vibrant self – reportedly caused by a serious health issue. The erstwhile Bollywood superstar and currently an MP from Punjab is reportedly suffering from bladder cancer and was hospitalised in Mumbai. The reports of Khanna being seriously ill started flying after a picture emerged showing him in extremely emaciated condition in hospital. The photo went viral on social media on Thursday. The drastic change in one of the most handsome actors of his time along with the reports of cancer caused consternation to be expressed on Twitter and soon everyone was wishing him a quick recovery. However, neither the family of the actor nor the hospital has confirmed the nature of the ailment yet.

But when asked about the condition of Khanna, his son Rahul said that the actor is suffering from severe dehydration and it was the only reason to bring him to the hospital. He added that his family is most grateful for the care that the hospital and its staff have bestowed on him and added that the situation is under control now. Rahul also thanked his well-wishers for all their prayers and said the doctors are looking to discharge him soon. However, he did not confirm whether reports of cancer were true. A hospital representative, who was contacted by IE, refused to comment said that he is stable and getting better now.

The actor, who is also a sitting MP from Gurdaspur, was admitted to the hospital last Friday and was said to be recovering.

In February this year, certain Hindi websites reported that the actor-MP had revealed he had cancer at a press conference in Gurdaspur. The actor had said he is revealing about cancer only because he is in public life. He had also said that he has mostly recovered.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with wishes for the actor who recently appeared in Salman Khan’s blockbuster hit Dabangg and Dabangg 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. Expressing shock over the reports of cancer, all of them wished him the speedy recovery and many desired to see him more on the silver screen.