Villain movie review: Mohanlal shines bright as the protagonist, but here is what lets him down

Villain movie review: Director B Unnikrishnan’s mega-budget multi starrer movie featuring Mohanlal in the lead role is a hardcore suspense thriller. The amalgamation of some well-shot action sequences and well-written scenes makes the base for this good Mohanlal starrer. The visuals are so impactful that director Unnikrishnan lets them do most of the talking. The story revolves around an ex-police officer IPS officer Mathew Manjooran (Mohanlal) whose entry into the frame in a shabby look gives us an idea that something terrible has befallen him. The first half is intriguing and keeps you glued and the only question on your mind had happened to him. Shaktivel is a doctor and a vigilante, who serves justice to those who escape the law. Now it’s on Mathew to stop him from going on a killing spree. Now the question is will he be able to stop it?

Though it starts off brilliantly but the progression is not well scripted and the film losses its vigour. Manju Warrier, Hansika Motwani, Raashi Khanna are all in pivotal roles. Mohanlal as the cop looks believable, but the cast has put up an average show. The story is interesting and makes for a nail-biting thriller film. The basic premise of the film is to establish that every person has a grey area and their choices either make them a villain or a hero. The background score has been rendered by Sushin Shyam who prior to this has given music to films like The Great Father, Ezra, Kismath. Catch this movie if you are looking a something with a twist in the tale.

Rating 2.5